Port files last-ditch bid to overturn previous decisions

The Superior Court of Guam has denied the Port Authority's motion to reconsider the multi-million dollar arbitration award to YTK Corporation, in a dispute over a property lease. Judge Anita Sukola had previously upheld the award, which has grown to more than $15 million with fees and interest.

But now the Port has filed a last-ditch bid with the Supreme Court to overturn previous decisions.

At issue has been a lease for the valuable hotel wharf that YTK signed with the port some 15 years ago. YTK has argued that it has never been able to fully develop the wharf, and would later battle the port over the execution and value of the development agreement and lease. The dispute wound up before an arbitration panel, which in April of last year pegged the value of the lease to be paid to YTK at 14-million dollars. Sukola later confirmed that award and ordered the port to pay up. The port filed a motion to reconsider, but in her June 27 decision, Sukola struck down the port's arguments, including a key issue over sovereign immunity. The port contends that the arbitrators exceeded their authority in violation of the legislature's sovereign immunity.

It vowed to file an immediate appeal with the supreme court if its motion were denied, and port attorney mike Phillips has. But YTK attorney Genevieve Rapadas in a previous interview cast doubt on whether the high court will even hear the case again.

She said, "Basically what they're saying is that now that there's an actual award that sovereign immunity basically precludes Guam YTK from actually collecting or being entitled to any such award. So it's an issue we believe was fully addressed and argued in the supreme court, we don't believe it has any merit, we argued extensively from the language of the supreme court. while the port differs with our arguments, we believe the issue has essentially been decided by the supreme court."

The port has asked for an immediate stay, pending its appeal.