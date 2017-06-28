Sanctuary awarded three-year accreditation from Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation facilities

Sanctuary awarded three-year accreditation from Commission on Ac - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Sanctuary Incorporated of Guam has secured continuous accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation facilities. An intense survey of the non-profit youth service organization's administration and programs were conducted last month. This now signifies that Sanctuary has met annual conformance requirements in over 125 quality standards that enhance the lives of children and families they serve. They were awarded the maximum - three-year accreditation.

