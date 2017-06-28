Linda Palacios, previously fired from Rev & Tax, cleared to return to work

A Department of Rev and Tax worker who had been fired after she was arrested in 2015 in connection to an apparent driver's license scam has be allowed to go back to work.

Palacios had argued her due process rights were violated.

A Civil Service Commission judgment and decision issued last month states management failed to meet its burden of proof and voided the adverse action.

She along with several others were arrested in connection to fixing driver's licenses without going through the legal process.

Palacios' case has now be expunged, she will get back pay from the time she was fired, and she will be credited for sick leave and annual leave accrued, as well.