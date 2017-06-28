Remembering Toya: K-9 who made big drug busts honored by fellow officers

She lived up to the saying, "work like a dog." In her over six years at Guam Customs and Quarantine, Toya sniffed out millions of dollars worth of the drug, ice, before it would poison our community. Over the weekend, the beloved black Labrador retriever was put to sleep after falling victim to animal cruelty. Her passing comes as a shock to her agency.

She was more than a dog...and more than man's best friend. "They're considered an officer, serving our island, our people," said Lieutenant Gabe Cruz, supervisor for the Drug Detector Dog Unit. For more than six years, Toya was a valuable asset to Guam Customs and Quarantine's elite team. The black Labrador retriever is responsible for the seizure of over $6.2 million worth of crystal methamphetamine being smuggled into Guam's borders.

"She just protected our island. She did her job," he described. "It's just so sad she's not with us no more."

News of her passing is sweeping her brothers and sisters in uniform with sadness, including Lt. Cruz, who added, "When I first heard about Toya, I was just devastated, and kind of upset."

Toya would've been 12 human years this week - had she not been put down over the weekend due to severe injuries believed to be a result of animal cruelty. Video that KUAM News shot in 2012 depicted Toya showing us what she does best. Toya retired from the force in 2015, and went home with her handler. She later found a forever home where she would live out her retirement years relaxing.

Over the weekend, however, Toya was found in Umatac - far from home - badly beaten. According to GAIN officials, Toya had a large, gaping cut to her side, believed to have been caused by a machete. She was taken to GAIN where veterinarians determined her injuries were just too severe. They had no choice but to put her to sleep.

Toya was cremated and will be given a proper resting place. The case now sheds light on a growing issue on Guam.

In a statement, GAIN Board President Cyrus Luhr says "We remind the public to be vigilant in reporting cases of animal cruelty to the proper authorities." Though the case was reported to police, they confirm with KUAM the case was suspended and yielded no suspects.

"She was a really good dog. She worked wise - temperament and all," Cruz said. "The dog was really good. Not a mean dog at all. She just did her job."