GMH asks private sector to support facilities upgrade

Guam Memorial Hospital officials are asking local business leaders to support a proposed multi-million dollar upgrade of the hospital. Speaking at the Chamber of Commerce monthly meeting, Dr. Vincent Duenas says they will soon unveil what he described as a bold project to modernize the hospital's capabilities and expand outpatient services.

"And that will translate into increased hospital revenues, it will translate to improved patient outcomes like Dr. [Larry] Lizama was referring to, it will translate into shorter in-patient stays, and it will translate to reduced hospital costs," he said.

Governor Eddie Calvo last week proposed floating a new $125 million bond to pay for the project. He also proposed increasing the gross receipts tax from 4% to 4.75% to pay the bond's debt service, and to fund chronic budget shortfalls at GMH.