Vincent Perez named chief of Guam Customs

The Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency welcomes a familiar face now at the helm. After nearly three decades with the agency, Vincent San Nicolas Perez is appointed to the position of chief.

Perez says he's familiar with the agency's issues and challenges, and hopes to network with other agencies to do the best work possible. "I want to do right by everybody," pledged Perez. "I want to make sure that we have the resources and the means to be able to protect the island. Protect our resources. Protect the people of Guam."

A pinning ceremony was held today in front of his family and friends as well as his brothers in arms.