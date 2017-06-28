$3.5 million energy grant approved for Guam and other US territories

A $3.5 million energy grant is being given to Guam, American Samoa, the CNMI and the US Virgin Islands. US Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke approved the grants going out to each respective territory. Guam will get just more than $1 million for a variety of projects that will create immediate energy efficiencies, reduce high costs of fossil-fuel dependency, and explore other alternatives towards energy self-sufficiency. Here's the breakdown - DPW will get $548,000, $40,000 will go to the Guam Regional Transit, and $484,000 to the Guam General Services Agency.