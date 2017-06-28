First female Guam Guard graduate of US War College honored

A humbling presentation for Guam's own Lieutenant Colonel Esther Aguigui. She was joined by family and friends at the Guam Congress Building today, as lawmakers presented a resolution to recognize her as the first woman from the Guam Army National Guard to graduate from the US War College.

She said, "One of the things we are taught at the Army War College is the security of our nation and the security of our island because if we can't live in peace and we can't be secure then we certainly can't carry on with our lives and live together and continue to enjoy this beautiful island we call home."

Senator Telena Nelson also saying she could very well be the first woman to become adjutant general for the Guam National Guard.