Bill 134 would put GEDA in charge of Simon Sanchez procurement

Guam Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez has briefed the Guam Education Board on Bill 134.

The measure would put the Guam Economic Development Authority in charge of the procurement for Simon Sanchez High School. Fernandez says if GEDA can secure low-cost financing and speed up the process, he would appreciate the help.

"My only major concern and I don't think it's a major concern because I work very well with GEDA and Mr. Rojas, is ensuring that DOE has a primary role in reviewing and determining the needs and use as an end user," Fernandez said.

In addition to the long-term fix for the home the Sharks, summer repairs are gearing up. Fernandez hopes to issue the notice for repairs to proceed at Simon Sanchez and several other schools by the end of July, noting contingency plans are in place to make sure classes begin on time.