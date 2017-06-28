Men accused of beating detainee Justin Meno appeared in court today

Both men accused of brutally beating DepCor detainee Justin Meno were back in court today. Only one, however, was able to answer to the attempted murder charges. According to attorney Randall Cunliffe, he's been retained by the family of Jeremiah Isezaki, despite being court-appointed to co-defendant Albert Santos II. Isezaki pleaded not guilty while Santos is set to return to court next Wednesday alongside his new court-appointed attorney, Jay Arriola. Their alleged victim - Justin Meno - was also set to appear today to answer to robbery and assault charges, but Meno was a no-show. It was mentioned in court again today that Meno is still recovering at GMH.