Calvo supports Trump's nominee for Assistant Secretary of the Interior for Insular Areas

President Donald Trump has announced his intent to nominate Interior Department veteran Douglas William Domenech as Assistant Secretary of the Interior for Insular Areas. That office coordinates federal policy for the U.S. territories like American Samoa, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the CNMI, and oversees U.S. federal assistance to the freely associated states of the Republic of the Marshall Islands, the FSM, and Palau. His family is from Puerto Rico. He also previously served as the Secretary of Natural Resources for the Commonwealth of Virginia and worked as a White House Liaison during the George W. Bush administration. Governor Eddie Calvo joined in endorsing Domenech's nomination.