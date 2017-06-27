Youth Summer Baseball Academy starts on July 17

The 4th Annual Youth Summer Baseball Academy gets underway July 17th at the Okkodo Field. Players ages 8-12 years old will take to the diamond first from 9:00 - 12:00 pm learning the basic fundamentals of the game. Kids from around the island will also be able to train alongside players from Japan and Korea.

Bill Bennett with Guam Amateur Baseball said, "It's basically fundamentals and having fun and there will be some games. The skills that we will be teaching of course will be catching and throwing where we work with the lower body and the upper body. We have a series of throw and catch drills that we will do to show the kids how they can get their body in the best position to create accuracy and power. And of course hitting, we will talk to them about upper and lower body mechanics. We will put a ball on a tee and work them on that. And then well do some front toss where the ball is moving at them."

Players ages 13-15 years old get to take to the diamond July 24th - 28th from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. The cost will be $50.00 per player for each academy session. Coaches on hand will demonstrate specific body movements need to play various positions on the field.

The Guam Baseball Academy continues to help promote healthy lifestyle and the reduction of risk factors of tobacco, alcohol abuse, drug addiction and obesity.