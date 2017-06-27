Senators go over a number of bills

Lawmakers were back in session today going over a number of measures including one that deals with the issue over electronic signs. It's an issue the attorney general's office said should have never happened.

"The letters that we receive tell us very clearly look the other way because this company has donated so much ," said Vice Speaker Therese Terlaje. "If we allow illegal activity to the person who donates the most money where would we be and what policy do we create and what precedent do we set."

Terlaje gives passionate testimony as she expressed opposition to Bill 95. Senator Mike San Nicolas said, "The intent of this bill is respect the official opinion of the AG and after her order of May 15 and ensure that what she stated is no longer going to be applied until the legislature were to pass a measure to authorize that."

In May, The Attorney General issued an opinion that the Guam Land Use Commission was not authorized to approve the installation of electronic signs. Senators Michael San Nicolas, Tom Ada, and Wil Castro introduced the measure designed to grandfather those businesses until such time they introduce and pass comprehensive legislation that addresses signage in totality.

However, the vice speaker and the speaker disagree, with the former saying, "Why are we creating a big exception, a glaring exception. This is what they call special interest legislation."

Speaker BJ Cruz said, "It is special interest legislation and not only that but it singles out two companies."

But, the bill's Co-author senator Wil Castro defended the measure on the session floor. "My position on 95 is basically about the whole law and how antiquated it is. Based on testimony at public hearing ...it's apparent the problem isn't inherent in the kind of business they are in. the problem is the regulations in place."

The vice speaker motioned to go into the committee of the whole to hash out the issue with the AG's office and the GLUC - but the motion failed.

Session resumes Wednesday morning.

Also on session floor, Senator Lee made a new motion to place 94 on session agenda... it failed to get enough votes on Monday.. but secured enough votes today to be added to the agenda.