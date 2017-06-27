Retired Customs dog has to be put to sleep after severe apparent abuse

A retired K9 customs dog died after being discovered severely injured in Umatac Saturday. Guam Animals in Need was called to the scene as concerned citizens searched for the black Labrador retriever along the far end of Umatac Bay.

(Toya was featured in a story with KUAM's Krystal Paco in 2012)

The dog named Toya was discovered underneath palm fronds with a gaping laceration on her side, possibly from a machete. Because a GAIN medical examination revealed Toya could not be saved, she was humanely put to sleep.

GAIN president Cyrus Luhr said his heart goes out to Toya's family following the tragic incident. "We remind the public to be vigilant in reporting cases of animal abuse to the proper authorities," he added.