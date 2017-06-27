Writing samples sought from Prestige Automobiles case defendants - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Prosecutors are asking for writing samples from defendants involved in a luxury car scheme. This request was filed in the government's motion for discovery on Tuesday.

Prestige Automobiles President John Shen, sales manager Orlando Domingo, and sales and ordering administrator Ana Absalon are accused of fraudulently registering as many as 50 luxury vehicles before shipping the cars off to China.

The scheme unfolded when one victim applied for public assistance, but was denied because he unknowingly had two luxury cars registered to his name. Parties today also argued whether Domingo may return to work at the car dealership's satellite location in upper Tumon.

The government opposed their motion despite assurances from defense Domingo would not talk about the case.

The motion was taken under advisement.

