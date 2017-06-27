Search continued today for teenage DYA escapee

A retired K-9 Customs dog died after being discovered severely injured in Umatac Saturday. Guam Animals in Need was called to the scene as citizens searched for the black labrador retriever later identified as Toya.

Prosecutors are asking for writing samples from defendants involved in a luxury car scheme. This request was filed in the government's motion for discovery on Tuesday.

A local attorney and Alcohol Beverage Control board member will go to trial this November. Attorney Richard Hamlin appeared in court this afternoon. He is charged with aggravated assault, resisting, and public drunkenness after he allegedly stabbed a man outside a Tamuning bar earlier this year. He's been out on bail and the court today granted his request to travel off island for a family funeral. Trial is set for November 18th.

Search efforts continued today for one of the teen's who escaped from the Department of Youth Affairs Monday afternoon. The pair first escaped from the facility around 4 pm yesterday. It was around 7 pm last night officials confirmed one of the DYA clients had been located. Guam Police are assisting with the search for the second teen, as well. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 477-4357.

Last month saw the second-highest arrivals count ever for the month of May. Guam welcomed nearly 119,000 visitors, a 3.9% year-on-year increase.

It's time to fire up those grills down in Tumon for the 5th annual Guam BBQ Block Party! It gets underway this Saturday.

The Guam Economic Development Authority may be taking the lead in the reconstruction of Simon Sanchez High School after Senator Tom Ada introduced Bill 134.

We brought you the exclusive video on social media when police responded to riot reported in Harmon near the Hemlani apartments last night. Now, one man is under arrest accused of beating another man with a beer bottle.

No formal resignation yet from Sen. Mike San Nicolas

It's been six days since Senator Mike San Nicolas told his colleagues he was stepping down as the Chairman of the Committee on Rules. But KUAM has learned that as of today, officials at the Speaker BJ Cruz's office said no formal resignation letter as been received. Last week, San Nicolas announced that he had achieved his goals as the Chairman of the committee and that he was simply "passing the torch." As KUAM reported, it is at the discretion of the legislative spea... More >>