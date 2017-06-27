Minimum wage could soon go up - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Minimum wage could soon go up

We could soon see the minimum wage on Guam go up. That's if newly introduced legislation becomes law.

Paying for every day necessities may be one thing, but for college student Kristen Duenas, paying for school doesn't come easy. That's why she looks forward to any effort being done to increase the minimum wage on the island. "The last time I worked was a couple of years ago and at that time the minimum wage was still under $8 - but I think with all of the prices going up it only makes sense for them to increase the minimum wage. Especially with students nowadays, trying to pay for college and everything - everything revolves around money," she told KUAM News.

And it's money that could be coming her way, as legislation was introduced to increase the island's minimum wage - again - this time by Senator James Espaldon. Today, the minority leader says Bill 135 would increase the current minimum wage by $0.50 from $8.25 to $8.75 and then another $0.45 the following year, to $9.20.

It's a measure others like local Construction Operator, Tommy Castor, say they would definitely get behind. "I appreciate what the Senator thinks about it. We work very hard and it's been a long time you work for a company and sometimes they don't raise the minimum so I know it's a couple of years ago they tried to raise but they hold it," he said.

Earlier this year a similar bill introduced by Speaker BJ Cruz was vetoed. Bill 312 would have increased the minimum wage to $9.20 - nearly a dollar more than the current minimum. Now, a recent survey completed by the Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association and the Chamber of Commerce reports 14% agrees with a proposed increase in January 2018; 28% say they would agree if it were phased-in over two years; while 39% disagreed.

Espaldon says his legislation is more of a delicate balance, noting, "We don't want to get to that point where we overburden the employers that the minimum wage that they'd have to pay would drastically affect their businesses and maybe even force them to lay off employees."

His bill would also put in place a training wage, establishing a minimum of $8.25 for a period of 90 days. Plus, create a youth minimum wage of $8.25 per hour for those under 20 years old for their first 90 days of employment or until they reached the age of 20.

Both components would also be optional and employers could still pay more if they felt their workers deserved it. But, after the 90-day training periods the employer would then be mandated by law to follow the local minimum.

    A local attorney and Alcohol Beverage Control board member will go to trial this November. Attorney Richard Hamlin appeared in court this afternoon. He is charged with aggravated assault, resisting, and public drunkenness after he allegedly stabbed a man outside a Tamuning bar earlier this year. He's been out on bail and the court today granted his request to travel off island for a family funeral. Trial is set for November 18th.
    A local attorney and Alcohol Beverage Control board member will go to trial this November. Attorney Richard Hamlin appeared in court this afternoon. He is charged with aggravated assault, resisting, and public drunkenness after he allegedly stabbed a man outside a Tamuning bar earlier this year. He's been out on bail and the court today granted his request to travel off island for a family funeral. Trial is set for November 18th. More >>
