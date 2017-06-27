Visitor arrivals up in May nearly 4%

Last month saw the second-highest arrivals count ever for the month of May. Guam welcomed nearly 119,000 visitors, a 3.9% year-on-year increase. Overall, arrivals are up 4.3% for the year. The Korean market continues to soar, up 19% from last May.

But Japanese arrivals dipped again, down 3.6% compared to last year.

GVB says it's concerned about a lack of airline seat capacity for the all-important Japan market. There were almost 1.4 million seats for the Guam route in 2012, but that dropped to less than 1 million last year.

GVB wants more money from the legislature to help it convince airlines to add more capacity out of Japan.