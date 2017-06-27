Visitor arrivals up in May nearly 4% - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Visitor arrivals up in May nearly 4%

Posted: Updated:

Last month saw the second-highest arrivals count ever for the month of May. Guam welcomed nearly 119,000 visitors, a 3.9% year-on-year increase.  Overall, arrivals are up 4.3% for the year. The Korean market continues to soar, up 19% from last May.

But Japanese arrivals dipped again, down 3.6% compared to last year.

GVB says it's concerned about a lack of airline seat capacity for the all-important Japan market. There were almost 1.4 million seats for the Guam route in 2012, but that dropped to less than 1 million last year. 

GVB wants more money from the legislature to help it convince airlines to add more capacity out of Japan.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Retired Customs dog has to be put to sleep after severe apparent abuse

    Retired Customs dog has to be put to sleep after severe apparent abuse

    A retired K-9 Customs dog died after being discovered severely injured in Umatac Saturday. Guam Animals in Need was called to the scene as citizens searched for the black labrador retriever later identified as Toya.

    More >>

    A retired K-9 Customs dog died after being discovered severely injured in Umatac Saturday. Guam Animals in Need was called to the scene as citizens searched for the black labrador retriever later identified as Toya.

    More >>

  • Writing samples sought from Prestige Automobiles case defendants

    Writing samples sought from Prestige Automobiles case defendants

    Prosecutors are asking for writing samples from defendants involved in a luxury car scheme. This request was filed in the government's motion for discovery on Tuesday. 

    More >>

    Prosecutors are asking for writing samples from defendants involved in a luxury car scheme. This request was filed in the government's motion for discovery on Tuesday. 

    More >>

  • Trial for Attorney Richard Hamlin set for November

    Trial for Attorney Richard Hamlin set for November

    Trial for Attorney Richard Hamlin set for November

    A local attorney and Alcohol Beverage Control board member will go to trial this November. Attorney Richard Hamlin appeared in court this afternoon. He is charged with aggravated assault, resisting, and public drunkenness after he allegedly stabbed a man outside a Tamuning bar earlier this year. He's been out on bail and the court today granted his request to travel off island for a family funeral. Trial is set for November 18th. More >>
    A local attorney and Alcohol Beverage Control board member will go to trial this November. Attorney Richard Hamlin appeared in court this afternoon. He is charged with aggravated assault, resisting, and public drunkenness after he allegedly stabbed a man outside a Tamuning bar earlier this year. He's been out on bail and the court today granted his request to travel off island for a family funeral. Trial is set for November 18th. More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly