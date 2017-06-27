BBQ Block Party this Saturday in Tumon - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

BBQ Block Party this Saturday in Tumon

It's time to fire up those grills down in Tumon for the 5th annual Guam BBQ Block Party!  It gets underway this Saturday. Thousands are expected to come out, and will get the chance to enjoy a variety of local barbecue recipes from local chefs as well as music.

There will also be a hotdog eating competition. Nate Denight, GVB President, said, "One of the reasons we do this event and feature our barbecuers is it kind of raises and elevates the quality of our food on Guam and our cuisine."

The event will be at Pleasure Island in Tumon this Saturday from 5:30pm to 10pm.

Roads will also be closed off for the event.

