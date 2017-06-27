GEDA could spearhead Sanchez repairs

The Guam Economic Development Authority may be taking the lead in the reconstruction of Simon Sanchez High School after Senator Tom Ada introduced Bill 134. "The bill would authorize GEDA to go out to the bond market and issue the bonds to get the capitol that is needed to pay for the design of the school, to pay for the construction and to pay for the construction management," the lawmaker said.

If the bill passes administrator Jay Rojas said GEDA could access triple tax exempt financing within 6 weeks. Ada said a public hearing is set for July. Senator Ada continued, "I have had initial conversations with the speaker and I have asked that he consider calling a special session on July 7, so that the legislature can act on this bill."

Rojas added the agency has a design engineer and construction manager on retainer. Once an invitation for bid is put out for the school's construction, several other bids will be put out for operation, maintenance and insurance, allowing more companies to benefit. The process will also be subject to government auditing and transparency.

If Bill 134 passes, Rojas said the school could be constructed within the next two years.