GEDA could spearhead Sanchez repairs - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

GEDA could spearhead Sanchez repairs

Posted: Updated:

The Guam Economic Development Authority may be taking the lead in the reconstruction of Simon Sanchez High School after Senator Tom Ada introduced Bill 134. "The bill would authorize GEDA to go out to the bond market and issue the bonds to get the capitol that is needed to pay for the design of the school, to pay for the construction and to pay for the construction management," the lawmaker said.

If the bill passes administrator Jay Rojas said GEDA could access triple tax exempt financing within 6 weeks. Ada said a public hearing is set for July. Senator Ada continued, "I have had initial conversations with the speaker and I have asked that he consider calling a special session on July 7, so that the legislature can act on this bill."

Rojas added the agency has a design engineer and construction manager on retainer. Once an invitation for bid is put out for the school's construction, several other bids will be put out for operation, maintenance and insurance, allowing more companies to benefit. The process will also be subject to government auditing and transparency.

If Bill 134 passes, Rojas said the school could be constructed within the next two years.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Retired Customs dog has to be put to sleep after severe apparent abuse

    Retired Customs dog has to be put to sleep after severe apparent abuse

    A retired K-9 Customs dog died after being discovered severely injured in Umatac Saturday. Guam Animals in Need was called to the scene as citizens searched for the black labrador retriever later identified as Toya.

    More >>

    A retired K-9 Customs dog died after being discovered severely injured in Umatac Saturday. Guam Animals in Need was called to the scene as citizens searched for the black labrador retriever later identified as Toya.

    More >>

  • Writing samples sought from Prestige Automobiles case defendants

    Writing samples sought from Prestige Automobiles case defendants

    Prosecutors are asking for writing samples from defendants involved in a luxury car scheme. This request was filed in the government's motion for discovery on Tuesday. 

    More >>

    Prosecutors are asking for writing samples from defendants involved in a luxury car scheme. This request was filed in the government's motion for discovery on Tuesday. 

    More >>

  • Trial for Attorney Richard Hamlin set for November

    Trial for Attorney Richard Hamlin set for November

    Trial for Attorney Richard Hamlin set for November

    A local attorney and Alcohol Beverage Control board member will go to trial this November. Attorney Richard Hamlin appeared in court this afternoon. He is charged with aggravated assault, resisting, and public drunkenness after he allegedly stabbed a man outside a Tamuning bar earlier this year. He's been out on bail and the court today granted his request to travel off island for a family funeral. Trial is set for November 18th. More >>
    A local attorney and Alcohol Beverage Control board member will go to trial this November. Attorney Richard Hamlin appeared in court this afternoon. He is charged with aggravated assault, resisting, and public drunkenness after he allegedly stabbed a man outside a Tamuning bar earlier this year. He's been out on bail and the court today granted his request to travel off island for a family funeral. Trial is set for November 18th. More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly