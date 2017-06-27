Man arrested for Hemlani's riot

We brought you the exclusive video on social media when police responded to riot reported in Harmon near the Hemlani apartments last night. Now, one man is under arrest accused of beating another man with a beer bottle.

At least two people were injured in a riot at Hemlani's Harmon Apartments pic.twitter.com/8GCSl1UAch — KUAM News (@kuamnews) June 26, 2017

It happened around 6:30 last night, KUAM was at the Harmon scene and saw a man bleeding from the head. Court documents state MJ Sowas encountered the victim at the store. When Sowas asked if the victim wanted to fight, the victim declined. Sowas then allegedly used a beer bottle to hit the man.

He is charged with aggravated assault as a third degree felony. Court documents state he appeared to be intoxicated at the time of the arrest.

The victim, meanwhile, was taken to the Guam Memorial Hospital for minor injuries.