Man arrested for Hemlani's riot

We brought you the exclusive video on social media when police responded to riot reported in Harmon near the Hemlani apartments last night. Now, one man is under arrest accused of beating another man with a beer bottle.

It happened around 6:30 last night, KUAM was at the Harmon scene and saw a man bleeding from the head. Court documents state MJ Sowas encountered the victim at the store. When Sowas asked if the victim wanted to fight, the victim declined. Sowas then allegedly used a beer bottle to hit the man.

He is charged with aggravated assault as a third degree felony. Court documents state he appeared to be intoxicated at the time of the arrest.

The victim, meanwhile, was taken to the Guam Memorial Hospital for minor injuries.

  • Retired Customs dog has to be put to sleep after severe apparent abuse

    A retired K-9 Customs dog died after being discovered severely injured in Umatac Saturday. Guam Animals in Need was called to the scene as citizens searched for the black labrador retriever later identified as Toya.

  • Writing samples sought from Prestige Automobiles case defendants

    Prosecutors are asking for writing samples from defendants involved in a luxury car scheme. This request was filed in the government's motion for discovery on Tuesday. 

  • Trial for Attorney Richard Hamlin set for November

    A local attorney and Alcohol Beverage Control board member will go to trial this November. Attorney Richard Hamlin appeared in court this afternoon. He is charged with aggravated assault, resisting, and public drunkenness after he allegedly stabbed a man outside a Tamuning bar earlier this year. He's been out on bail and the court today granted his request to travel off island for a family funeral. Trial is set for November 18th. More >>
