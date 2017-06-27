DOE search-&-seizures increase

Search and seizure isn't only a common phenomenon at the prison, but also at Guam's public schools. It makes for an issue that's becoming more prevalent at DOE.

"We do have some data that shows an increase in the number of searches that have been conducted from this year to the previous year," said Chris Anderson, deputy superintendent for the Guam Department of Education. "I believe the numbers that we captured this year was about 129 reasonable suspicion searches that were conducted throughout the district compared to, I believe 63 from the previous year." Anderson said random searches and blanket sweeps are also on the rise thanks to a greater partnership between his agency and Guam Customs and Quarantine.

"We're anticipating an increase as we continue to move forward with our K-9 sweeps, which are examples of blanket searches," he explained.

Typical contraband found include everything from marijuana and alcohol, to weapons such as knives and brass knuckles. The searches can be conducted with reasonable suspicion by employees who receive information indicating students may be in possession of contraband.

But search and seizure isn't only about finding contraband in backpacks and lockers, but also pictures and videos on student cell phones. "So when we have situations when students are taking videos of different fights, or it could be even unfortunately sexting or other types of illegal activity, that may be captured on a cell phone," he said.

In these cases just as in any other search, DOE lawyers explained that criteria must be followed to ensure student due process rights are protected. "One is reasonable suspicion and the scope of the search being reasonable," he said.

Anderson said the bottom line is safety. That's the premise behind a school safety conference being held at Okkodo High School this week. Over 200 support staff who attend the training will be qualified to conduct search and seizures throughout the year.

Anderson concluded by saying, "I want to thank of course our special deputy marshals who are doing this training in previous years we have contracted out for other law enforcement agencies to do this for us, but DOE has its own law enforcement category II officers, and so we are thankful for our ability to be able to take advantage of that and leverage the use of them to conduct the training."