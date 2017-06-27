DOE search-&-seizures increase

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
A retired K-9 Customs dog died after being discovered severely injured in Umatac Saturday. Guam Animals in Need was called to the scene as citizens searched for the black labrador retriever later identified as Toya.More >>
A retired K-9 Customs dog died after being discovered severely injured in Umatac Saturday. Guam Animals in Need was called to the scene as citizens searched for the black labrador retriever later identified as Toya.More >>
Prosecutors are asking for writing samples from defendants involved in a luxury car scheme. This request was filed in the government's motion for discovery on Tuesday.More >>
Prosecutors are asking for writing samples from defendants involved in a luxury car scheme. This request was filed in the government's motion for discovery on Tuesday.More >>
Last month saw the second-highest arrivals count ever for the month of May. Guam welcomed nearly 119,000 visitors, a 3.9% year-on-year increase.More >>
Last month saw the second-highest arrivals count ever for the month of May. Guam welcomed nearly 119,000 visitors, a 3.9% year-on-year increase.More >>
It's time to fire up those grills down in Tumon for the 5th annual Guam BBQ Block Party! It gets underway this Saturday.More >>
It's time to fire up those grills down in Tumon for the 5th annual Guam BBQ Block Party! It gets underway this Saturday.More >>
The Guam Economic Development Authority may be taking the lead in the reconstruction of Simon Sanchez High School after Senator Tom Ada introduced Bill 134.More >>
The Guam Economic Development Authority may be taking the lead in the reconstruction of Simon Sanchez High School after Senator Tom Ada introduced Bill 134.More >>
We brought you the exclusive video on social media when police responded to riot reported in Harmon near the Hemlani apartments last night. Now, one man is under arrest accused of beating another man with a beer bottle.More >>
We brought you the exclusive video on social media when police responded to riot reported in Harmon near the Hemlani apartments last night. Now, one man is under arrest accused of beating another man with a beer bottle.More >>