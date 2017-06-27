No formal resignation yet from Sen. Mike San Nicolas

It's been six days since Senator Mike San Nicolas told his colleagues he was stepping down as the Chairman of the Committee on Rules. But KUAM has learned that as of today, officials at the Speaker BJ Cruz's office said no formal resignation letter as been received.

Last week, San Nicolas announced that he had achieved his goals as the Chairman of the committee and that he was simply "passing the torch." As KUAM reported, it is at the discretion of the legislative speaker to appoint a new chairman if a vacancy exists.