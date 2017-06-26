US Coast Guard establishes safety zone for 4th of July fireworks - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

With the 4th of July just a week away, the US Coast Guard has established a safety zone for the Navy MWR Independence Day Celebration fireworks display. This includes the waters on the surface and below the surface within 190 yards of fireworks barge. The barge will be between anchorages B22 and B2 in Apra Outer Harbor near Polaris Point. The safety measures will be in place to protect personnel, vessels and the marine environment from potential hazards created by the fireworks display fallout. It will be enforced from 3 pm to 10 pm on July 4th. Anyone caught violating the notice could face fines of up to $50,000 and five years in prison.

