Joey San Nicolas stepping down as fire chief

The head of the Guam Fire Department is taking a step down to fill the position as GFD’s new Deputy Fire Chief, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

The now former fire chief, Joey San Nicolas, has served at the helm for the past six years.

“I want to thank Chief Joey for his leadership and dedication to improving the fire department. While at the helm of the fire department he has increased the number of working ambulances, from 1 or 2, to 15, along with the number of fire trucks, ensuring each fire station has one,” Governor Eddie Calvo stated. “In all, he has overseen the acquisition of more than $20 million in fire apparatus, ambulances, heavy rescue trucks, ocean rescue vessels and personal protective equipment, as well as establishing an automated ambulance billing system, the funds for the latter assists GFD cover the cost of services.”

The Department of Administration announced the Deputy Fire chief position back in January of this year. Adelup praised San Nicolas for raising the training and certification standards to the National Board of Fire Service Professional Qualifications and National Registry of emergency Medical Technicians.

In his new role that begins today, San Nicolas will have the responsibility of assisting in the leadership and management of operations of the fire department.

“Joey first stepped up to the job of Chief when there was a vacuum in the leadership position. He was the loudest advocate for stable and solid leadership. We challenged him and he has more than lived up to the expectations and responsibilities placed on his shoulders,” Lt. Governor Ray Tenorio said. “GFD is in a better position to respond to the emergencies of our community and that says a lot to his leadership. I am certain that as Deputy Fire Chief he’ll be able to continue to support our community for years.”

San Nicolas also thanked the administration for the time he was able to serve as the department’s fire chief.

"I believe this administration has made major strides in improving services provided by the Guam Fire Department,” San Nicolas said. “I was fortunate to answer the governor’s call to serve as his Fire Chief. This deputy position will allow me to continue this good work for years to come, as I have always been and always will be committed to the department and the people of Guam."

San Nicolas adds he will serve as acting fire chief until a new chief is appointed.