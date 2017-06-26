21-year-old arrested for touching teen while she slept - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

21-year-old arrested for touching teen while she slept

Posted: Updated:

A man is under arrest after he allegedly touched a teenage girl in her genital area.

 Manuel David Camacho Santos, 21, is charged with second degree criminal sexual conduct and child abuse.

Court documents state the victim, 15, was sleeping when the suspect reached under her blanket and put his hand inside her pants. She also told police she could feel the suspect’s genital’s rub up against her. 

Powered by Frankly