Ervin Peter, 28, charged with attacking police officers

A man is being charged with attacking a police officer at least two times while in their custody.

Ervin Erwin Peter, 28, is charged with assault on a peace officer and resisting arrest.

On Saturday, police responded to a disturbance in Dededo. Witnesses told police that the suspect was drunk and wanting to fight with other visitors.

A responding officer tried to calm down the suspect before eventually attempting to put him in handcuffs.

Both struggled as the officer fell to the ground. The man then elbowed the cop in the abdomen.

However, it didn’t end there. Court documents state, while the suspect was in the holding cell, he screamed that his handcuffs were too tight. The officer tried to calm him down again, as he loosened the handcuffs. That’s when the man managed to break free, and even struck the officer in his neck using his left arm. “I got you good, motherf*cker. Take off the cuffs. I’ll kill all of you,” the suspect said.

The officer was treated for his injuries.