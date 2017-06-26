Ervin Peter, 28, charged with attacking police officers

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
A man is being charged with attacking a police officer at least two times while in their custody.More >>
A man is being charged with attacking a police officer at least two times while in their custody.More >>
Kason Adon, 28, is charged with harassment and disorderly conduct.More >>
Kason Adon, 28, is charged with harassment and disorderly conduct.More >>
Both boys are 16 and Chamorro. The second teen remains on the run.More >>
Both boys are 16 and Chamorro. The second teen remains on the run.More >>
Guam police responded to a riot reported at the Hemlani Apartments in Harmon Monday night. GPD spokesperson Captain Kim Santos says at least two people were injured. Details of the incident have not yetMore >>
Guam police responded to a riot reported at the Hemlani Apartments in Harmon Monday night. GPD spokesperson Captain Kim Santos says at least two people were injured. Details of the incident have not yet been released. At least one man was seen bleeding from the head before he collapsed to the ground and was taken away by ambulance. Another man was seen in the back of one of the cop cars that respoMore >>
The Guam Police Department is assisting in search efforts for two male minors who escaped the Department of Youth Affairs just before 4pm today.More >>
The Guam Police Department is assisting in search efforts for two male minors who escaped the Department of Youth Affairs just before 4pm today.More >>
If you've dined at the Micronesia Mall food court in the last few days, you may have noticed a number of vendors shut down.More >>
If you've dined at the Micronesia Mall food court in the last few days, you may have noticed a number of vendors shut down.More >>
The resolution, authored by Senator Regine Biscoe Lee, commends all those involved in educating and celebrating PRIDE month on Guam, as well as spreading the importance of equality for all in the territory.More >>
The resolution, authored by Senator Regine Biscoe Lee, commends all those involved in educating and celebrating PRIDE month on Guam, as well as spreading the importance of equality for all in the territory.More >>
The Liberation Carnival is expected to start on the 4th of July - today was also the last day for potential vendors to sign up.More >>
The Liberation Carnival is expected to start on the 4th of July - today was also the last day for potential vendors to sign up.More >>
There are hundreds of children in need of school supplies when classes begin this August. Last year roughly 200 received help from a school supplies drive headed by Catholic Social Services and GTA Teleguam.More >>
There are hundreds of children in need of school supplies when classes begin this August. Last year roughly 200 received help from a school supplies drive headed by Catholic Social Services and GTA Teleguam.More >>