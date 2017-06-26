Kason Adon arrested for attacking woman at Ritidian park

A man is under arrest after attacking a woman at the Ritidian Wildlife Refuge Park in Yigo on Saturday afternoon.

Kason Adon, 28, is charged with harassment and disorderly conduct.

A man and his wife reported that the suspect, who appeared to be drunk, approached their picnic site while they were in the water. The man told police he watched his wife walk back to check on their belongings when the suspect grabbed the woman's arm before he wrapped his right arm around her neck. The suspect then rubbed up against the woman's butt before forcing her to the ground, court documents stated.

The man then ran out of the water, while he shouted for the suspect to let his wife go. The suspect apparently threw a beer can at him before another man took the suspect away. Authorities caught the suspect at the scene.