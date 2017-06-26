One of two teens that escaped from DYA caught

Adelup confirms one of two teens who escaped from the Department of Youth Affairs Monday afternoon has been captured. A governor's spokesperson says the boy was caught just after 7pm. Guam police have been assisting in the search efforts after the pair somehow got away from the Mangilao facility around 4pm today.

Both boys are 16 and Chamorro. The second teen remains on the run.

Though not criminal offenders, both are classified as Status Offenders, which means they are juveniles charged for conduct that would not be a crime if committed by an adult.