Riot reported at Hemlani's Harmon Apartments - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Riot reported at Hemlani's Harmon Apartments

Posted: Updated:

Guam police responded to a riot reported at the Hemlani Apartments in Harmon Monday night. GPD spokesperson Captain Kim Santos says at least two people were injured. Details of the incident have not yet been released.

At least one man was seen bleeding from the head before he collapsed to the ground and was taken away by ambulance. Another man was seen in the back of one of the cop cars that responded to the scene.Landlord, Vinod Hemlani, says those involved in the fight are not tenants at the complex.

He says Hemlani has security guards, and that the fight  started in an area near his place. Hemlani adds one man was seen chasing the other with a broken beer bottle.

Police caught up with them across the street from the complex.

Powered by Frankly