Riot reported at Hemlani's Harmon Apartments

Guam police responded to a riot reported at the Hemlani Apartments in Harmon Monday night. GPD spokesperson Captain Kim Santos says at least two people were injured. Details of the incident have not yet been released.

At least two people were injured in a riot at Hemlani's Harmon Apartments pic.twitter.com/8GCSl1UAch — KUAM News (@kuamnews) June 26, 2017

At least one man was seen bleeding from the head before he collapsed to the ground and was taken away by ambulance. Another man was seen in the back of one of the cop cars that responded to the scene.Landlord, Vinod Hemlani, says those involved in the fight are not tenants at the complex.

He says Hemlani has security guards, and that the fight started in an area near his place. Hemlani adds one man was seen chasing the other with a broken beer bottle.

Police caught up with them across the street from the complex.