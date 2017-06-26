Two minors escape from Department of Youth Affairs

The Guam Police Department is assisting in search efforts for two male minors who escaped the Department of Youth Affairs just before 4pm today.

Both boys are 16 and Chamorro. One stands around 5'2", weighs 125 lbs and was wearing a light brown shirt and brown shorts. The second male stands 6'1", weighs 182 pounds wearing a red shirt and quick dry shorts with a camouflage print.

Though not criminal offenders, both are classified as Status Offenders, which means they are juveniles charged for conduct that would not be a crime if committed by an adult.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Guam Crimestoppers at 477-HELP (4357).