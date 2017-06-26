7 Micronesia Mall food court vendors shut down due to health code violations

If you've dined at the Micronesia Mall food court in the last few days, you may have noticed a number of vendors shut down. According to Public Health Director James Gillan, inspectors were conducting a routine site visit when they observed roach infestations as well other health code violations prompting an automatic shut down of seven vendors.

"We inspected all of the vendors. The ones that had the infestation, we got. So the rest of the ones that are open, people should not be concerned about," he stated. "Once the vendors that were closed are open, people should not be concerned because that means we had the problem controlled."

At least two of those businesses were cleared and have since re-opened.