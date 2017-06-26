GTA launches 4th Back-To-School Supply Drive - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

There are hundreds of children in need of school supplies when classes begin this August. Last year roughly 200 received help from a school supplies drive headed by Catholic Social Services and GTA Teleguam.

This year, the telecom kicked off the fourth annual Back-To-School Supply Drive by donating $1,500 to CSS.

Residents can support the drive by dropping off school supply donations to boxes at all GTA locations through August 3.

