Rodriguez pens 10 bills as remedy to island healthcare woes

One lawmaker has introduced a handful of bills hoping to address the shortage of primary care providers and more. With the hopes to provide access to better health care for island residents, Senator Dennis Rodriguez, Jr. was on a roll today after he introduced new fewer than ten healthcare-related bills. The chairman for the Legislative Committee on Health introduced Bills 124 to 133.

It's legislation varying from allowing visiting physicians Temporary Permits, helping to ease the shortage of healthcare providers, to a Medicaid Expansion Pilot Program helping those requiring financial assistance for healthcare. In a press conference today Rodriguez explained that universal healthcare does exist on island - via the Guam Memorial Hospital - where many seek the hospital as a last resort but is costlier for island residents who are paying for the uninsured.

"It's costlier, people are sicker and it takes a lot more to be able to treat them. The whole intent of this is to shift the resources to the front end, get people access to primary care and prevention and be able to get them healthier," the senator explained. Bill 132 uses funds allocated to Guam under the Affordable Care Act, as well as contributions from Federal, local, employers, and employees.

Other bills include legislation for visiting foreign physicians, giving them limited permits - allowing them to practice under the supervision of a Guam Licensed Physician.

Bill 127 allows for military healthcare professionals the ability to serve the community in a volunteer aspect - but there are no guidelines in place allowing this to happen. Rodriguez continued, "We've actually been approached by physicians from Naval Hospital that said hey we want to be able to come out and support this and provide services to the community - giving back to the community."

You can read Bills 124 through 133 at GuamLegislature.com.