GPD searching for suspect involved in Dededo home invasion

It was a terrifying experience for a woman and her family living in the village of Dededo. The police department now asking for your help to find the suspect in a home invasion. At around four o'clock this morning a woman was awoken by an unknown man touching her. There was a struggle, and the suspect fled. Medics arrived and treated the victim.

The suspect is described as a man with tanned skin and having a slim build. He is also described as having a "faux hawk' hair cut. He was shirtless but holding a white t-shirt and wearing brown pants. If you have any information you are urged to please contact Guam Crime Stoppers at 477-4357. All calls will be kept confidential. If your tip leads to an arrest and conviction you will be eligible to receive a reward of up to $1,000.