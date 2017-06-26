Senators praise LGBTQ community

It's been a rather historic PRIDE month on Guam. Some were seen sporting the colors of the rainbow...

During yet, another moment today Senator Regine Biscoe Lee presented Resolution 158 to commend all those involved in promoting the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of the LGBTQ community on Guam.

"The LGBTQ community becomes the family that you make because in many places in our country, parents, families and even churches struggle to include and accept their sons and daughters simply because of who they are or who they love," she said.

KUAM will also have a special on the first ever PRIDE march on Guam held earlier this month. Stay tuned for air dates.