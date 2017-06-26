Conference emphasizes campus safety

Safety first - that's the message behind the Guam Department of Education's School Safety Conference that kicked off at Okkodo High this morning. Over 200 participants joined the event that caters to support staff at all 41 public schools.

Program coordinator Terry Naputi told KUAM News, "We are excited, today's our first day, it was really busy in the beginning but our registration process was very smooth. We encourage schools to send their staff, I mean we're kind of closed but they can give me a call or shoot me an email to see where they can be plugged in."

The conference provides a wealth of information on topics ranging from truancy to drug abuse. GPD's Domestic Abuse Response Team also presented today on how sexual assault cases should be handled at the school level.

Over twenty presentations are scheduled over the next week.