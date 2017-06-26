Unborn fetuses from miscarriages placed into crypt - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Unborn fetuses from miscarriages placed into crypt

Posted: Updated:

Twelve unborn fetuses collected from the Guam Memorial Hospital are placed into a crypt at Pigo Catholic Cemetery on Monday afternoon.  The burial followed a solemn memorial mass offered by Coadjutor Archbishop Michael Byrnes. 

According to Pale Mike Crisostomo who oversees the Church's Prolife Committee, it's  important to recognize every stage of life. 

All those buried today passed as a result of miscarriage.

Powered by Frankly