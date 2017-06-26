UOG hosting symposium on cancer prevention

It's one of the top five diseases affecting Guam's community when it comes to incidence and mortality - but not enough cervical cancer screenings are being done on Guam. So, to raise awareness, the UOG's Cancer Research Center held the "YOU are the Key to Cancer Prevention" Symposium this weekend.

The symposium was geared toward health providers, and encourages community members to educate and get checked. They note Micronesian women are five times more at risk of developing the disease, while Chamorro women are also two times more at risk than their counterparts in the mainland.