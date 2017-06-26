Tuesday is National HIV testing day

1.1 million people across the nation are living with HIV and 1 in 7 of them have no idea they're infected. That according to the Centers for Disease Control. Well, tomorrow is National HIV testing day.

So, Public Health, WestCare Pacific and GALA are reminding the community about the importance of getting tested.

This year's theme is "Test Your Way, Do It Today."

Public Health is testing at its Mangilao facility from 8 am to 5 pm, along with GALA at their Tamuning office from 9 am to 8 pm. Also, Westcare Pacific is testing from 9am to 6pm at the Reflection Center in Hagatna...all happening tomorrow.