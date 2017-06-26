Guam gets over $500K from Uncle Sam

A major cash infusion for Guam announced by the Interior Acting Assistant Secretary for Insular Areas Nikolao Pula. More than half a million in technical assistance grants funding is being given to the territory for several programs.

Including $200,000 for Public Health to improve its automation in processing various applications, $13,000 to Guam police for the Mandana Community Oriented Policing App so the community can report crimes happening in their village right away.

Also, $94,000 to Guam fire for a dozen self contained breathing apparatus units, along with $75,000 going to Guam OPA, and $127,000 to Guam homeland security and the office of civil defense.