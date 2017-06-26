GCC students show off sustainable tech knowledge

Students showcased technology and creativity skills during the Guam Community College's annual Sustainable Technologies and Environmental Education Program showcase. Program coordinator Francisco Palacios said students have been studying subjects ranging from renewable energy to marine biology over the past few weeks.

"Aside from teaching them about these subjects and these topics students are engaged with hands on activities where they actually design and build recycled furniture, they design and build their own solar charging products, and in addition they design and build their own sustainable shipping container homes," he explained.

The program has been in existence for three years. It caters to students between the ages of fourteen and seventeen years old.