FCC approves sale of GTA to Huntsman investment group

The sale of GTA to a company controlled by the family of Utah-based Billionaire industrialist Jon Huntsman has been approved by the Federal Communications Commission. Huntsman family investments will be the third owner of the former government phone company since it was privatized in 2005.

The FCC issued a public notice dated June 22nd announcing that transfer of control was granted to venture capital firm Forager Holdings, owned by the Huntsmans. Family representative Paul Huntsman appeared before the Guam public utilities commission in April seeking preliminary approval of the deal. "We like mature businesses, we like businesses that have a very strong technology platform to them in essence a really high barrier to entry, we also like the strong legacy of this business," he detailed.

Family patriarch Paul Huntsman, Sr. made his fortune primarily in chemicals and plastics, but the family business is also involved in charitable efforts. For example it operates the Huntsman Cancer institute, the largest cancer research facility in the world. "Unlike a lot of investment groups virtually all of our proceeds from all of our investments funnel right back into our humanitarian endeavors, something my parents established 50 years ago," Huntsman said.

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.