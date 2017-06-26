Liberation Carnival expected to start on July 4th

The Liberation Carnival is expected to start on the 4th of July - today was also the last day for potential vendors to sign up. However, Mayor's Council Executive Director Angel Sablan says if there aren't enough vendors, they may have to push festivities back a few days.

The mayor's council has been working to make the carnival a success, without casino gaming - historically the financial backbone for it. Meanwhile, casino facility is still up at the Paseo grounds. Investors for that are looking to get all of the money back for construction and supplies.