Independent Guahan to organize Na'lå'la' Concert Series - Songs of Freedom July 4th

They put on the Respect the Chamoru People rally early this year that brought out hundreds showing their support for the rights of the Chamorros. Now, Independent Guahan is organizing the first of its Na'lå'la' Concert Series - Songs of Freedom. More than a dozen artists will be performing at Adelup field on July 4th from 2 pm to 5 pm. The group says the concert is an expression of our determination to give life to a decolonized future. The event again is this Independence Day at Adelup and is free for everyone.