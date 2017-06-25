Developing Tropical Disturbance to Pass Over the Marianas Today

The National Weather Service (NWS), Weather Forecast Office Guam has issued a special weather statement for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan.

A developing tropical disturbance is centered near 13.2N 146.6E, about 125 miles east of Guam, 115 miles southeast of Rota, and 140 miles southeast of Tinian and Saipan. The disturbance will bring scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms, occasional heavy rain and gusty winds today and tonight as it continues west or west-northwest.

If you are planning any outdoor activities the next couple of days, be aware of current conditions and be prepared to move indoors, if necessary. Mariners operating small vessels should remain in port. Beach goers and swimmers are advised to stay close to shore.

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense (GHS/OCD) remind that all care and caution must be exercised if traveling in these conditions. GHS/OCD, with guidance from NWS, will continue to share NWS advisories.