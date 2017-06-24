Santa Rita's Kaemiha Muna named Liberation Queen

Congratulations to Kaemiha Briane Concepcion Muna of Santa Rita! It was announced that she is the 73rd Liberation Queen of Guam! The 18-year old is the daughter of the late Francisco D. Muna and Selene Concepcion Muna and a recent graduate of Notre Dame High School.

Muna, who is sponsored by the Santa Rita Mayor's Office, raised a record breaking $55,669.70.

A total of $143,196.79 was raised by all eight candidates this year.