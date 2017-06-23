GVB recognized for contributions to Guam tourism, expansion of U - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

GVB recognized for contributions to Guam tourism, expansion of US exports

They lead the charge for our number one industry, and today Senators Régine Biscoe Lee and Telena Nelson presented a resolution to the Guam Visitors Bureau for its significant and continued contributions to Guam's tourism industry. GVB was also honored for receiving the President's "E" Award for Export Service back in May. The award is the highest recognition any U.S. entity can receive for making a significant contribution to the expansion of U.S. exports.

