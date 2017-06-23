First day in Mark Charfauros appeal hearing largely uneventful

Both sides rested. It was a short first day in the demotion appeal hearing for former GPD colonel Mark Charfauros. After opening arguments Thursday night, the Civil Service Commission denied the government from bringing Charfauros up as its first witness saying the procedure is that the employee goes last.

Sam Taylor, GPD attorney, said, "It's a strategic and tactical reason and decision that I have made as an attorney to determine how best to present the case on behalf of the government. If you are saying I cannot call the employee first you are denying the government the best way to present the case as deemed appropriate."

Charfauros' attorney, Randy Cunliffe, rested, as well. The commission is expected to have a ruling on his demotion by July 5. The adverse action came after he was caught on police body cam footage yelling at junior officers responding to a report of fireworks in Agat last Christmas Eve.

In the meantime, a prehearing conference for the termination appeal is set for August 22.