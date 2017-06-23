79th alleged victim accuses Chalan Pago priest of molestation

71-year-old "S.N.J.C." is the latest victim to file suit against the Church.

When he was a teen attending the Chalan Pago church, S.N.J.C. alleges he was sexually molested and raped by Father Antonio Cruz, who is now deceased. During the sexual acts, the priest reportedly stated "Don't be afraid, I won't hurt you" and called the boy "mannge" which means "good" in Chamorro.

S.N.J.C. is suing for $5 million.

Although his attorney David Lujan previously stated he was in settlement talks with Hope and Healing Guam and would file a motion to stay - or suspend the cases in federal court, he tells KUAM today "I haven't seen their insurance policies."

Lujan says he anticipates up to six more filings next week.

SNJC marks the 79th victim to file suit.